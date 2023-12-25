Road March

Two lines of vehicles belonging to the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stop after crossing the Latvian border during a tactical road march from Germany that spanned more than 900 miles, as part of Saber Strike 22 in Latvia, Feb. 26, 2022. The march incorporated more than 150 vehicles and 700 personnel, demonstrating interoperability between the United States, Latvia, and our NATO allies and partners.