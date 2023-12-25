An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members prepare to hoist into a helicopter.

Hawk Hoist

Pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron prepare to hoist into an HH-60G Pave Hawk in Romania, March 2, 2022. The 56th Rescue Squadron and the 57th Rescue Squadron, both assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, are providing search and rescue capability for the NATO alliance while conducting joint training missions with the Romanian air force.

