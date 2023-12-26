An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force and Lithuanian personnel move an aircraft maintenance air conditioning unit with a heavy-lift crane.

Heavy Lifting

Forward-deployed airmen and Lithuanian airfield operations personnel move an aircraft maintenance air conditioning unit with a heavy-lift crane at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. In support of NATO’s collective defense, allies worked together to deliver assets necessary for enhanced air policing from forward operating locations in the Baltic region.

