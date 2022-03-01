An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Take Off

An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to take off at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 1, 2022. The ability to deploy air forces at short notice to host airbases or austere locations across NATO’s European area of responsibility is essential for timely and coordinated response for any contingency.

