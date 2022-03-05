An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A piece of military hardware sits on the snow. The sky is illuminated with greenish lights.

Arctic Enchantment

The Northern Lights glow behind an Army Patriot M903 launcher station at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 5, 2022, during exercise Arctic Edge 2022. The exercise is designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska.

