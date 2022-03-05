Arctic Enchantment The Northern Lights glow behind an Army Patriot M903 launcher station at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 5, 2022, during exercise Arctic Edge 2022. The exercise is designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (7.33 MB) Tags: equipment, army, arctic, arctic edge Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille VIRIN: 220305-F-EI268-1046M.JPG Photo Gallery