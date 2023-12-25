An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Six soldiers kneel on the ground and work with their equipment.

Final Checks

Soldiers do final checks while awaiting UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as part of their combined air assault training during Cobra Gold in Thailand, Feb. 28, 2022. Cobra Gold is an international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

