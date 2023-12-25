Relief Supplies

Army Spc. Marc Dube, a health care specialist assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, distributes COVID-19 relief supplies to Hamden school district representatives at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Conn., March 3, 2022. Dube has supported the COVID-19 relief mission since Jan. 5, 2022.