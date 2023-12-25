An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier catches a box of COVID-19 relief supplies being unloaded from a truck. Another man helps to unload the boxes.

Relief Supplies

Army Spc. Marc Dube, a health care specialist assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, distributes COVID-19 relief supplies to Hamden school district representatives at the Connecticut Army National Guard Training Center East Haven Rifle Range, East Haven, Conn., March 3, 2022. Dube has supported the COVID-19 relief mission since Jan. 5, 2022.

Photo Gallery