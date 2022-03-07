An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three soldiers wearing face masks carry backpacks while being deployed as part of the NATO Response Force.

Moving Out

In support of U.S. allies and partners in Europe, roughly 160 soldiers from the III Armored Corps deployed as part of the 7,000 military personnel earmarked to support the NATO response force announced Feb. 24 at Fort Hood, Texas, March 7, 2022. Deploying personnel include those from the 96th Transportation Company (Heavy Equipment Transport), the 297th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, and the 11th Corps Signal Brigade at Fort Hood. These forces will augment forces in the European theater and are trained and equipped for various missions to reinforce the European Command posture on NATO’s eastern flank.

