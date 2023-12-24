Cold Campers

Lights illuminate a group of tents at the Navy's Ice Camp Queenfish during Ice Exercise 2022, March 4, 2022. The camp was built on a sheet of ice floating 160 nautical miles off the coast of Alaska in the Arctic Ocean and consists of tents to accommodate 60 personnel, a dining tent, command center and packed-snow runway for aircraft. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic.