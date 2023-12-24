An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Large tents sitting on snow and ice are illuminated at night.

Cold Campers

Lights illuminate a group of tents at the Navy's Ice Camp Queenfish during Ice Exercise 2022, March 4, 2022. The camp was built on a sheet of ice floating 160 nautical miles off the coast of Alaska in the Arctic Ocean and consists of tents to accommodate 60 personnel, a dining tent, command center and packed-snow runway for aircraft. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic.

