Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A girl wearing a face mask hands a thank your letter and candy bag to an airman.

Thank You

A young girl hands a thank you letter and candy bag to Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Gould, an aircraft fuel systems specialist assigned to the 157th Maintenance Group, at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H., March 4, 2022. The children wrote thank you letters to members serving on the state's COVID-19 relief mission for their help in the local community.

