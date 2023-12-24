Thank You A young girl hands a thank you letter and candy bag to Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Gould, an aircraft fuel systems specialist assigned to the 157th Maintenance Group, at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H., March 4, 2022. The children wrote thank you letters to members serving on the state's COVID-19 relief mission for their help in the local community. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.62 MB) Tags: air force, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson VIRIN: 220304-Z-TW741-1003.JPG Photo Gallery