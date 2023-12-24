An official website of the United States Government 
Three airmen secure equipment on a pallet bound for Ukraine.

Ukraine Assistance

Air Force airmen assigned to the 436th and 72nd Aerial Port Squadrons palletize equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., March 8, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance.

