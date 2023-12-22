Preparing Beds Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Premo, a flight chief assigned to the 167th Security Forces Squadron, and Army Spc. Tamara Bumgardner, a motor vehicle operator assigned to the 1528th Forward Support Company, Special Operations (Airborne), prepare a patient examination bed at Jefferson Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.V., March 7, 2022. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.12 MB) Tags: army, air force, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver, Air National Guard VIRIN: 220307-Z-RR598-1001A.JPG Photo Gallery