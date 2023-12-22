An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman and a soldier wearing face masks prepare a bed.

Preparing Beds

Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Premo, a flight chief assigned to the 167th Security Forces Squadron, and Army Spc. Tamara Bumgardner, a motor vehicle operator assigned to the 1528th Forward Support Company, Special Operations (Airborne), prepare a patient examination bed at Jefferson Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.V., March 7, 2022.

Photo Gallery