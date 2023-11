Giving Out Kits

Teams from Tripler Army Medical Center and Naval Health Clinic Hawaii distributed at-home COVID-19 test kits at Fort Shafter Flats drive-thru, March 9 and March 11, 2022, to eligible TRICARE beneficiaries in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. Fort Shafter Flats is one of four sites in Hawaii distributing free test kits to beneficiaries.