An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen guide a medium tactical vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster..

Loading Equipment

Air Force crewmen guide a medium tactical vehicle from Bravo Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, onto a C-17 Globemaster at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Ga., March 11, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based soldiers will go to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and prepare to support a range of other requirements in the region.

Photo Gallery