Loading Equipment

Air Force crewmen guide a medium tactical vehicle from Bravo Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, onto a C-17 Globemaster at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Ga., March 11, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based soldiers will go to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and prepare to support a range of other requirements in the region.