Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade load M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The deployment of forces here is a prudent measure that underpins NATO's collective war-prevention aims, defensive orientation and commitment to protect all allies.