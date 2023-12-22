Instrument Intrigue A Navy musician shows his tuba to children during a U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band concert in the Jamestown district of Accra, Ghana, March 14, 2022, as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2022. The exercise aims to improve cooperation among participating nations to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.77 MB) Tags: africom, navy, partnerships, africa command, obangame express 22, ghana Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler VIRIN: 220314-N-DO281-1562Y.JPG Photo Gallery