An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Children look at a tuba a musician holds up, a building mural behind them.

Instrument Intrigue

A Navy musician shows his tuba to children during a U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band concert in the Jamestown district of Accra, Ghana, March 14, 2022, as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2022. The exercise aims to improve cooperation among participating nations to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions.

Photo Gallery