Louisiana Warrior A Louisiana National Guardsman participates in the 2022 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La., March 9, 2022. The competition is designed to push competitors to their physical, mental and psychological limits to determine the best soldier or airman and noncommissioned officer in the state.