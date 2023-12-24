An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen create care packages for Ukranian refugees.

Care Package

In support of Ukraine, a partner nation under the National Guard's State Partnership Program, airmen assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing came together to build care packages at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., March 8, 2022. The packages will be sent overseas and given to Ukranian refugees displaced by the war with Russia. The airmen filled more than 300 bags with socks, snacks and oral hygiene items.

