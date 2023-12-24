Heavy Load

Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Bowman, left, and Air Force Airman 1st Class Chance Wedgeworth, both electronic warfare technicians assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Squadron, push an AN/ALQ-131 electronic countermeasures pod out of their workshop before loading it into a shipping container at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2022. The ALQ-131 pod detects and identifies any threats that may arise while aircraft safeguard the integrity of NATO airspace.