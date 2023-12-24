Joint Flyover Two Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, fly alongside two Romanian F-16s over Romania, March 14, 2022. Airmen routinely train with NATO partners and allies to ensure safety and stability within the European theater. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.38 MB) Tags: air force, partnerships, nato, ukraine response Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Ali Stewart VIRIN: 220314-F-FW957-0001A.JPG Photo Gallery