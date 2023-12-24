Loading Supplies Air Force airmen assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron, the 515th Air Mobility Operations Group and soldiers assigned to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force unload and sort humanitarian aid cargo from the government of Japan onto air-cargo pallets at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 14, 2022. The Japanese government provided 38 tons of humanitarian aid supplies to Ukraine. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.92 MB) Tags: air force, humanitarian, partnerships, ukraine response Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey VIRIN: 220314-F-HU835-2046A.JPG Photo Gallery