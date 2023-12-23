An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers conduct a battle drill during an exercise in Germany.

Eagle Agility

Army paratroopers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a battle drill during Exercise Eagle Agility at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the European, Africa or Central Command's areas of responsibility.

