Hand in Hand A U.S. soldier assists a village elder seeking care at a facility in Isiolo, Kenya, March 15, 2022, during Exercise Justified Accord. The annual exercise in East Africa aims to strengthen alliances, improve readiness and increase interoperability between U.S., African and international partners. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.17 MB) Tags: army, humanitarian, partnerships, justified accord Photo By: Army Sgt. 1st Class Trinity Bierley VIRIN: 220315-A-MZ827-353.JPG Photo Gallery