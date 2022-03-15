An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier holds the hand of a Kenyan citizen as they walk away from the camera.

Hand in Hand

A U.S. soldier assists a village elder seeking care at a facility in Isiolo, Kenya, March 15, 2022, during Exercise Justified Accord. The annual exercise in East Africa aims to strengthen alliances, improve readiness and increase interoperability between U.S., African and international partners.

