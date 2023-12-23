An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two service members look at the snowy view from the back of a helicopter.

Snowy View

Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Gowan and a British Royal Marine Commando sit on the tail ramp of a CH-53E Super Stallion during Exercise Cold Response in Norway, March 17, 2022. Cold Response is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as 26 additional NATO nations.

