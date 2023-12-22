Picture Show Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier shows children photos he took during a U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band concert in the Jamestown district of Accra, Ghana, as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2022, March 14, 2022. The exercise is designed to improve cooperation among participating nations to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.43 MB) Tags: africom, navy, africa command, obangame express 22 Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler VIRIN: 220314-N-DO281-1853Y.JPG Photo Gallery