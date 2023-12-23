An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Five service members lie on their stomachs out in the field as two aircraft fly overhead.

Training Event

U.S. Air Force tactical air control party operators and German joint fires observers pass target data to B-52H Stratofortress bombers during training for dynamic targeting and close air support at the U.S. Army’s 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2022. The B-52H aircraft are flying over Europe in support of the United States' decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe.

