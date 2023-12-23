Training Event

U.S. Air Force tactical air control party operators and German joint fires observers pass target data to B-52H Stratofortress bombers during training for dynamic targeting and close air support at the U.S. Army’s 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2022. The B-52H aircraft are flying over Europe in support of the United States' decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe.