A line of tanks sit atop rail cars.

Bradley's on the Move

Dozens of M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles are loaded onto German rail cars at the Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany, March 14, 2022. The U.S. Army’s 405th Army Field Support Brigade is now shipping Army prepositioned stocks by line-haul transporters on the German railway. Supplies will be received by the U.S. Army’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at an equipment configuration and handoff area. U.S. soldiers are deployed to Germany in the face of Russian aggression; the U.S. now has more than 100,000 service members in Europe.

