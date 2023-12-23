Flight Prep Air Force Lt. Col. John Ryan, a pilot with the 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon, prepares to takeoff for a routine training flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 17, 2022. The flights will support NATO’s enhanced air policing mission by increasing the defensive posture along NATO’s border in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.92 MB) Tags: NATO, ukraine response Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Brooke Moeder VIRIN: 220217-F-ZR251-1160.JPG Photo Gallery