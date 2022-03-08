On the Move Charles Knight, a materials handler assigned to the Air Force’s 436th Aerial Port Squadron, uses a forklift to move packages of body armor and helmets bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., March 8, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine for security and non-security purposes. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.12 MB) Tags: ukraine response Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II VIRIN: 220308-F-CJ792-2205A.JPG Photo Gallery