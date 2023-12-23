An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers ride on horses as a carriage carries a casket behind.

Funeral Honors

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” conduct military funeral honors for Navy Seaman 1st Class Walter Stein at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., March 24, 2022. Stein was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced his remains were accounted for last year.

