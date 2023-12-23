Funeral Honors Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” conduct military funeral honors for Navy Seaman 1st Class Walter Stein at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., March 24, 2022. Stein was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced his remains were accounted for last year. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.85 MB) Tags: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Army Photo By: Elizabeth Fraser, Army VIRIN: 220324-A-IW468-805C.JPG Photo Gallery