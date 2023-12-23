Air Show Audience An airman and her child attend the Heritage flight training course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2022. Heritage flight performances take place at events ranging from open houses to air shows to celebrate and honor the contributions of the men and women in the U.S. military. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.66 MB) Tags: military children, air force, military families Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate VIRIN: 220304-F-PV484-247A.JPG Photo Gallery