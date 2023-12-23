Readiness Exercise Soldiers participate in a NATO live-fire exercise at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 16. 2022. During the annual event, the soldiers practice their skills to test their readiness and cohesiveness while working with NATO allies and contributing to the NATO enhanced forward presence mission in Poland. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.7 MB) Tags: army, partnerships, ukraine response Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Walter Carroll VIRIN: 220316-A-UA925-1257.JPG Photo Gallery