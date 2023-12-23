Frigid Refueling An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies into position to be refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker during the U.S. Northern Command exercise Arctic Edge, March 15, 2022. The biennial exercise brings together Northern Command and Canadian armed forces to train on rapid deployment and joint operations in the Arctic. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.94 MB) Tags: air force, partnerships, arctic edge, northern command Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul VIRIN: 220316-F-CQ002-0207.JPG Photo Gallery