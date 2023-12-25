An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers participate in a multinational training exercise.

Training Exercise

Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade take part in multinational training during Saber Strike 22 at Camp Adazi, Latvia, March 7, 2022. Saber Strike is designed to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and strengthen regional relationships. The exercise allows NATO allies to connect personally, professionally, technically and tactically to create synergy and build a more proficient multi-national combat force.

