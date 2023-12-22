Patch Placement

Army paratroopers are inducted into the 173rd Airborne Brigade as "Sky Soldiers" during the unit’s patching ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, March 24, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.