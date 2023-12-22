Replenishment at Sea Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman conduct a cargo transfer during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Patuxent in the North Sea, March 22, 2022. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.59 MB) Tags: NATO, Navy, ukraine response Photo By: Navy Seaman Eric Moser VIRIN: 220322-N-CF580-0069A.JPG Photo Gallery