Night Ops

An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off from the 86th Air Base, Romania, during routine night operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 21, 2022. The 480th EFS has been supporting NATOs eastern borders while conducting joint interoperability sorties alongside Romanian air force counterparts demonstrating NATO’s commitment to continuous evolution and enhancement of interoperability.