Side by Side

A French Rafale F-3R flies alongside an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron 211, in support of exercise Neptune Shield 22 in the Mediterranean Sea, May 19, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike group, an amphibious ready group and a Marine expeditionary unit to support the defense of the alliance.