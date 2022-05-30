An official website of the United States Government 
A female service member wearing a face mask, gloves and gown enters information into a Department of Health document.

Test Results

Army 2nd Lt. Solmarie Rosa assigned to the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico enters an individual’s results into Department of Health documents in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, May 30, 2022. Almost two years into the response to COVID-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continues to assist the Department of Health to carry out COVID-19 tests throughout the island.

