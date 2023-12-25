Kudos Kid Air Force Senior Airman Ruth Salgado assists a student during camp at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, May 20, 2022. The camp — called KUDOS, for Kids Understanding Deployment Operations — aims to give military children a deeper understanding of the deployment process and the training their parents receive. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.48 MB) Tags: military children, Air Force, military families Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Jennifer Zima VIRIN: 220520-F-IM475-1003M.JPG Photo Gallery