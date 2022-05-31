Neptune Shield The USS Harry S. Truman, center, and the USS San Jacinto, lower left, transit alongside Italian and Spanish vessels during Neptune Shield in the Adriatic Sea, May 31, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 involves NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike group, an amphibious ready group and a Marine expeditionary unit to support the alliance’s defense. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.49 MB) Tags: Nato, Neptune Shield Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Crayton Agnew VIRIN: 220531-N-DN159-1612M.JPG Photo Gallery