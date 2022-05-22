Joint Fly Over A UH-1Y Venom helicopter, left, and AH-1Z Viper helicopter descend to land near Saaremaa, Estonia, May 22, 2022. Task Group 61/2.4 provides naval and joint force commanders with dedicated multi-domain reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance capabilities. Task Group 61/2.4, under Task Force 61/2, is executing the commandant of the Marine Corps’ “A Concept for Stand-in Forces” to generate small, highly versatile units that integrate Marine Corps and Navy forces. Task Force 61/2 is deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.09 MB) Tags: ukraine response Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Chagnon VIRIN: 220522-M-HU496-274.JPG Photo Gallery