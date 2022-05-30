An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A service member wearing medical personal protective equipment holds a nasal swab while standing next to an open driver’s side window.

Testing Continues

Army 2nd Lt. José De Jesús assigned to the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico administers a COVID-19 test in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, May 30, 2022. Almost two years in response to COVID-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continues to assist the Department of Health to administer COVID-19 tests throughout the island.

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.67 MB)
  • Tags: coronavirus
  • Photo By: Army Sgt. José Ferrer, Puerto Rico Army National Guard VIRIN: 220530-Z-SJ606-1009.JPG
Photo Gallery