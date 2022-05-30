Testing Continues Army 2nd Lt. José De Jesús assigned to the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico administers a COVID-19 test in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, May 30, 2022. Almost two years in response to COVID-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continues to assist the Department of Health to administer COVID-19 tests throughout the island. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.67 MB) Tags: coronavirus Photo By: Army Sgt. José Ferrer, Puerto Rico Army National Guard VIRIN: 220530-Z-SJ606-1009.JPG Photo Gallery