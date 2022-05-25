An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three service members work on a star-spangled buoy.

Star-Spangled Buoy

The Coast Guard cutter William Tate’s crew set the historic Francis Scott Key Memorial buoy in the Patapsco River in Baltimore, May 25, 2022. The star-spangled buoy marks the approximate location where Francis Scott Key witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814 and was inspired to write lyrics that would later become the U.S. national anthem.

Photo Gallery