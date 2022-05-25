Star-Spangled Buoy The Coast Guard cutter William Tate’s crew set the historic Francis Scott Key Memorial buoy in the Patapsco River in Baltimore, May 25, 2022. The star-spangled buoy marks the approximate location where Francis Scott Key witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814 and was inspired to write lyrics that would later become the U.S. national anthem. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.52 MB) Tags: Coast Guard Photo By: Julia Muller, U.S. Coast Guard VIRIN: 220525-G-G0105-0003M.JPG Photo Gallery