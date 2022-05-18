Proud Daughter Army Staff Sgt. Allison Briseno's daughter applauds as Briseno receives the Sergeant Audie Murphy medallion during a Sergeant Audie Murphy Club induction ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, May 18, 2022. The elite organization consists of noncommissioned officers who have demonstrated exceptional performance and inherent leadership qualities and abilities. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.32 MB) Tags: Army, military children, military families Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Desmond Cassell VIRIN: 220518-A-JJ873-567M.JPG Photo Gallery