Breach Training

Soldiers assigned to the 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division move to conduct breach training under the cover of smoke during combat live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, May 10, 2022. The brigade is part of the 1st Infantry Division and V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multination training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.