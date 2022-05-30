An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier wearing a face mask holds a clip board and writes on a document while standing next to a masked man in a car.

Getting Registered

Army Staff Sgt. Eduardo Silvestrini, assigned to the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, registers a person in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, May 30, 2022. Almost two years in response to COVID-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out COVID-19 testing throughout the island.

