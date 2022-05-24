Live Fire

An M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division advances during a live-fire exercise as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22 at Oberlausitz Training Area in Germany, May 24, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army, Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the national defense strategy.