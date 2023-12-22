An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Army captain salutes during a ceremony.

Remembering D-Day

Army Capt. Eric Chang renders honors during a ceremony held at the Eternal Heroes Memorial in Ravenoville, France, June 2, 2022. The ceremony remembered members of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions killed in the liberation of Ravenoville during World War II. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is commemorating the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multinational amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history.

Photo Gallery