Unloading Equipment

Army soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Artillery Brigade; and Air Force airmen assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard unload and employ a Humvee and a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a rapid infiltration exercise as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22 at Bornholm, Denmark, May 24, 2022. As part of the annual U.S.-led exercise, members of the Danish army, navy and air force train on littoral defense to build readiness and interoperability within the NATO allies.